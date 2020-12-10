Washington lifts San Jose St. past Fresno Pacific 87-79

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Richard Washington had a career-high 38 points plus 12 rebounds to out-duel Aamondae Coleman and lift San Jose State to an 87-79 win over Division II Fresno Pacific on Wednesday night.

Coleman led the Sunbirds with 30 points.

Washington shot 9 for 10 from the line. Omari Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds for San Jose State (1-0). Seneca Knight added seven rebounds.

The Sunbirds’ Coleman added 11 rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Adrian Antunez had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sunbirds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com