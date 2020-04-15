Washington adds pair of transfers in Stevenson, Pryor

SEATTLE (AP)Washington has added Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson and junior college standout Nate Pryor, the school announced Wednesday.

Stevenson played two years for the Shockers before leaving the program and returning to his home state. Stevenson is originally from Lacey, Washington. The 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 11.1 points per game last season for Wichita State.

Pryor is a Seattle native who spent the past two years at North Idaho College, where the team was a combined 59-3 during his two seasons. Pryor, a 6-foot-4 point guard, averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 assistant per game last season.

“They’re both local talents that are proven winners, fierce competitors and guys that can’t wait to wear the purple and gold,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “Erik is a big-time scoring guard who brings a toughness and grit every time he steps on the court. Nate is a true (point guard) who is a born leader that can run a team and he makes everyone around him better.”

