HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-54 win against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday night.

Warrick added five rebounds for the Norse (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 17 points while going 7 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance), and they also had six rebounds and three steals. Trevon Faulkner shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Anthony Roberts led the Mastodons (13-8, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Bobby Planutis added 10 points for Fort Wayne. Damian Chong Qui also had 10 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Northern Kentucky’s next game is Thursday against Green Bay at home, and Fort Wayne hosts IUPUI on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.