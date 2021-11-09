Ward scores 14 to lift VCU over St. Peter’s 57-54

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Hason Ward posted 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as VCU narrowly defeated St. Peter’s 57-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Ward tipped in a miss with 25.4 seconds left to give VCU a 55-54 lead, and Vince Williams added two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU. Levi Stockard III added seven rebounds.

Doug Edert had 17 points for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo added 10 points and Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com