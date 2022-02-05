Walker’s shot lifts Navy over Loyola (Md.) 56-55

NCAA
BALTIMORE (AP)Jaylen Walker’s jumper with 11 seconds remaining gave Navy a 56-55 win over Loyola (Md.) on Saturday.

John Carter Jr. and Daniel Deaver scored 15 points each for Navy (15-8, 8-4 Patriot League).

Cam Spencer had 18 points for the Greyhounds (13-10, 7-5). Jaylin Andrews added 13 points.

