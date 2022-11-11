MACON, Ga (AP)Shawn Walker scored 23 points as Mercer beat Milligan 118-64 on Friday night.

Walker shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Bears (1-1). Jalyn McCreary scored 22 points and added nine rebounds. Michael Zanoni shot 7 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 21 points.

Sam Gold led the way for the Buffs (0-1) with 18 points. Julian Wilson added 10 points for Milligan.

Mercer plays Tuesday against Georgia State on the road, and Milligan visits Austin Peay on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.