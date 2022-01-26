Walker scores 12 to carry Air Force over San Jose St. 63-53

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)A.J. Walker had 12 points as Air Force topped San Jose State 63-53 on Tuesday night.

Joseph Octave had 11 points for Air Force (10-8, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Carter Murphy added 10 points. Ethan Taylor had seven rebounds.

Omari Moore had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-11, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Shon Robinson added seven points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am