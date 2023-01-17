HOUSTON (AP)John Walker III scored 28 points and Chris Craig made a layup at the buzzer to lift Texas Southern over Jackson State 84-82 on Monday night.

Walker shot 10 of 14 from the field and 7 for 9 from the foul line for the Tigers (5-14, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Zytarious Mortle added 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting with four 3-pointers and five rebounds. Davon Barnes recorded 16 points. Craig came off the bench to hit the game-winner. It was his only points of the game.

The Tigers (4-14, 3-2) were led by Trace Young with 22 points and four steals. Coltie Young added 18 points and four steals. Chase Adams scored 13 with six assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas Southern visits Alabama A&M while Jackson State hosts Bethune-Cookman.

—

