NEW YORK (AP)Javier Esquerra Trelles and Zaire Williams both scored 13 points to help Wagner defeat Stony Brook 58-55 on Thursday night.

Esquerra Trelles also had five rebounds for the Seahawks (5-4). Williams shot 5 of 12 (3 for 8 from distance), and had four steals. Rob Taylor II finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Seawolves (3-8). Frankie Policelli added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Stony Brook. In addition, Keenan Fitzmorris finished with 11 points and three blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.