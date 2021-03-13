Vols’ Fulkerson to miss rest of SEC tourney with concussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee forward John Fulkerson sustained a concussion and facial fracture during a quarterfinal win over Florida and will miss the rest of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The school announced the update Saturday before the Volunteers played No. 6 Alabama in the semifinals.

Fulkerson, a senior, was hurt with 17:10 left Friday and had to be helped to the locker room after taking two elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne. Replays showed Payne caught Fulkerson with a left, forearm shiver to the face, then put his right elbow into Fulkerson’s head.

Officials ejected Payne after the review.

Fulkerson was taken to a hospital, and Tennessee shared a video of Fulkerson Friday night thanking fans, with bruising obvious below his right eye.

