OGDEN, Utah (AP)Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 19 points as Weber State beat Portland State 84-68 on Thursday night.

Verplancken shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (9-10, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

Cameron Parker finished with 13 points for the Vikings (8-11, 2-4). Portland State also got nine points from Bobby Harvey.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Weber State hosts Sacramento State and Portland State travels to play Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.