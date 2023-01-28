BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Robin Duncan scored 20 points in Vermont’s 74-68 win over UMBC on Saturday.

Duncan also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (12-10, 6-2 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney scored 13 points and Kameron Gibson added 11.

The Retrievers (14-9, 4-4) were led in scoring by Yaw Obeng-Mensah, who finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two steals. Craig Beaudion added 17 points and Jacob Boonyasith had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.