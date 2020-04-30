Verge is 3rd Arizona State player to declare for NBA draft

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Alonzo Verge Jr. has become the third Arizona State player to declare for the NBA draft.

The junior guard joined Remy Martin and Romello White among the 205 underclassmen so far on the league’s official list. Players have until June 3 to remove their names from the June 25 draft.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Chicago, Verge transferred to Arizona State from Moberly Area Community College in Missouri prior to the 2019-20 season.

Verge played 28 games and made nine starts for the Sun Devils, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He had a breakout performance in a blowout loss to Saint Mary’s on Dec. 18, scoring 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting.

