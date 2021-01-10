Vaudrin leads streaking Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 91-83

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin posted 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Winthrop extended its season-opening winning streak to 11 games, defeating Gardner-Webb 91-83 on Sunday.

Charles Falden had 15 points for Winthrop (11-0, 8-0 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points and three blocks. Russell Jones Jr. had 11 points.

Winthrop’s season win streak is approaching last season’s 14-0 start. The Eagles have won 15 straight going back to the end of last season, third longest in program history.

Jacob Falko had 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8, 2-4). Jaheam Cornwall added 18 points and nine assists. D’Maurian Williams had 12 points.

Gardner-Webb scored a season-high 46 points in the first half on 59% shooting less than 24 hours after shooting 30% to open Saturday’s game. Winthro came back from a 46-40 halftime deficit with a 51-point second half.

Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 75-65 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.