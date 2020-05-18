Vanderbilt adds guard Isaac McBride as transfer from Kansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Vanderbilt has signed guard Isaac McBride as a transfer from Kansas.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse announced Monday that McBride will join the roster for the 2020-21 season.

”He is a quick and explosive athlete who can play both guard positions, and is a young man who can really score the basketball,” Stackhouse said. ”He is a tremendous leader, both on and off the court, and we look forward to having him as a Commodore.”

The 6-foot-1 guard from Little Rock was the 2019 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year out of Baptist Preparatory School and rated a four-star player by Rivals.com for the 2019 class. McBride signed with Kansas but left school last September. He reportedly committed to Vanderbilt last December.

Stackhouse just finished his first season with Vanderbilt, going 11-21.

