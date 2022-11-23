COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Camden Vander Zwaag’s 22 points helped Air Force defeat Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Wednesday night.

Vander Zwaag also contributed three blocks for the Falcons (3-3). Corbin Green scored 13 points and added five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

Alvin Stredic Jr. led the Delta Devils (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Terry Collins added 11 points for Mississippi Valley State. Kadar Waller put up 11 points.

Air Force entered halftime up 30-19. Vander Zwaag paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. His 10 points in the second half were also the team high.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.