CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)A basketball game scheduled for Monday night between Northern Iowa and No. 16 Virginia has been canceled after three football players for the Cavaliers were killed in a shooting as they returned to campus.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot Sunday night after they returned from a class trip, according to the university. Two other students were injured, one critically, Virginia President Jim Ryan said.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a 22-year-old former member of the football team, was suspected of carrying out the attack, which caused the university to issue shelter-in-place orders to its students. The order was lifted Monday, shortly before Jones was arrested.

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson, whose team played at Richmond on Friday night, said on Twitter that his program was ”heartbroken for the victims and their families” and that ”our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families as well as the University of Virginia campus community.”

