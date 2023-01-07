EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Le’Tre Darthard had 19 points in Utah Valley’s 75-61 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Darthard shot 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (13-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 18 points and added 16 rebounds and six blocks. Justin Harmon recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. The Wolverines picked up their 10th straight win.

The Vaqueros (8-8) were led in scoring by Sherman Brashear, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Justin Johnson added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. Dima Zdor finished with nine points.

