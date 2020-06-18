Utah guard Gach transfers to home state team, Minnesota

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Utah guard Both Gach (pronounced booth gotch) has decided to transfer to Minnesota to play his last two seasons of college in his home state.

Gach announced his move on Twitter on Monday. The Gophers confirmed the addition on Wednesday of the 6-foot-6, 183-pound native of Austin, Minnesota, who helped lead his high school to the Class 3A state championship game in 2017. Gach played one season at a prep school in Arizona before going to Utah.

Gach was second on the Utes in scoring as a sophomore last season with an average of 10.7 points per game. He became the third player in program history to post a triple-double, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 8. Gach started about half of the games as a true freshman, leading the team in free throw shooting at 85.7%.

Gach is one of three transfers who’ve chosen the Gophers this offseason, joining center Liam Robbins (Drake) and forward Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan). Robbins has two years of eligibility left and like Gach must be granted a waiver by the NCAA to be able to play in 2020-21. Johnson is a graduate transfer and can play his final season immediately.

The Gophers also have three incoming freshmen: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. of Miami, center Martice Mitchell of Chicago, and guard David Mutaf of Turkey.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.