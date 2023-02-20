EDINBURG, Texas (AP)C.J. Jackson scored 23 points to lead UT Rio Grande Valley to a 113-65 romp over Southwest Assemblies of God on Monday night.

Jackson added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Vaqueros (15-14). Derrius Ward totaled 20 points and six assists. Ahren Freeman scored 17 on 8-of-9 shooting.

Luke Carson led the Lions with 12 points. Nate Henley added 11 points and two steals. Dion Grisnold had 10 points and three blocks.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Tech in its next matchup on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.