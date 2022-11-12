LAS VEGAS (AP)Keshon Gilbert had 23 points in UNLV’s 88-63 victory against Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Gilbert also had four steals for the Rebels (2-0). Jackie Johnson III scored 13 points and Luis Rodriguez scored 10 on 5-for-6 shooting.

Charlie Yoder scored 15 points and Niki Krause scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists for Incarnate Word (0-2).

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. UNLV hosts Dayton and Incarnate Word hosts Texas Lutheran.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25