UNC-Wilmington tops St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66

NCAA
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jake Boggs scored a career-high 25 points and Ty Gadsden added 22 as UNC Wilmington easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 116-66 on Wednesday night.

Boggs hit 9 of 12 shots, and Gadsden had six assists.

Imajae Dodd had 13 points for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Joe Pridgen added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first time this season UNC Wilmington scored at least 100 points.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights.

