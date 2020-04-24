Live Now
Live coverage of the NFL Draft

UNC reserve freshman point guard Francis plans to transfer

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis plans to transfer.

Francis averaged 3.3 points last year and played in just 16 games. He didn’t play in his junior and senior year of high school due to knee surgeries, then missed the first eight games of his freshman year. Francis had three straight double-figure scoring games in December when pressed into duty when starter Cole Anthony went down with an injury, but he didn’t play more than 10 minutes in any game after Jan. 22.

”Jeremiah’s a wonderful young man,” UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement Thursday. ”Our players and coaches enjoyed him being part of our program. I truly admired the work he put in to get back on the court after two full seasons of being injured in high school. We wish him the best wherever he chooses to resume his career.”

Francis joins reserve big man Brandon Huffman in transferring from UNC since the end of a 14-19 season.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.