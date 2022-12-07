ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember had 22 points and UNC Asheville beat Warren Wilson 122-70 on Wednesday night.

Pember also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Dean Gabrelcik scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Amadou Sylla shot 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Jerry Daye finished with 13 points and four steals for the Owls. Warren Wilson also got 11 points and two steals from O’Dairus Cade. In addition, Nedas Nacickas had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.