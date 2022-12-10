LOWELL, Mass. (AP)Ayinde Hikim had 12 points in UMass-Lowell’s 68-59 victory over Saint Francis (BKN) on Saturday night.

Hikim was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the River Hawks (11-1). Cam Morris III was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Yuri Covington recorded 11 points and was 3 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance). It was the ninth win in a row for the River Hawks.

Rob Higgins finished with 14 points and three steals for the Terriers (4-5). Roy Clarke added 13 points and six rebounds for Saint Francis (BKN). In addition, Larry Moreno had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.