SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Tyreke Locure scored 12 points as UL Monroe beat Texas State 57-53 to open Sun Belt Conference play on Thursday night.

Locure also had eight rebounds for the Warhawks (5-9). Victor Baffuto scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jamari Blackmon recorded 11 points and was 2 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 9 from the line.

Mason Harrell finished with 14 points and two steals for the Bobcats (7-7). Dylan Dawson added 11 points for Texas State. In addition, Drue Drinnon had eight points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. UL Monroe visits Arkansas State while Texas State hosts Troy.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.