SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Miles Norris had 18 points and 10 rebounds in UCSB’s 81-61 win against Hawaii on Saturday night.

Calvin Wishart scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (3 for 5 from distance) for the Gauchos (24-7, 15-5 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Noel Coleman led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (22-10, 13-7) with 15 points. JoVon McClanahan added 11 points and five assists for Hawaii. —

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.