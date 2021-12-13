UConn’s Mir McLean leaves program, to transfer

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn sophomore Mir McLean has left the program and will transfer, UConn coach Geno Auriemma announced Monday.

McLean, a little-used reserve from Maryland, played in 27 games at UConn and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds. A former McDonald’s All-American in high school, the 5-foot-11 forward played eight minutes this season, did not score and had two rebounds.

”Mir is extremely smart and athletic and she has a lot of potential,” Auriemma said. ”We wish Mir and her family the best as she continues her collegiate career.”

She is the second player to leave UConn this fall. Freshman Saylor Poffenbarger announced last month that she is transferring to Arkansas.

The Huskies, who fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after a loss last week to Georgia Tech, are currently without four other players, including reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, because of injuries.

Bueckers (left knee) is joined on the sidelines by freshman guard Azzi Fudd, (right foot), sophomore guard Nika Muhl (right foot) and junior forward Aubrey Griffin (back, ankle).

That leaves UConn (6-2) with eight healthy players heading into Sunday’s game against No. 6 Louisville (8-1).

