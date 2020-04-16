UCLA adds 2 guards, including Kentucky transfer Juzang

LOS ANGELES (AP)UCLA has added a pair of guards to its 2020-21 recruiting class, including Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang.

The Bruins received a signed national letter of intent from Jaylen Clark, a 6-foot-5 guard from Rancho Cucamonga, California. Juzang, a 6-6 guard from Los Angeles, returns home after playing his freshman year for the Wildcats.

Clark averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a high school senior, leading Etiwanda to a 30-4 record and a berth in the CIF-SS Open Division regional final.

Juzang started two of 28 games for Kentucky. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. At Harvard-Westlake as a junior, he averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Clark and Juzang join an incoming class that includes guard Daishen Nix from Las Vegas. The 6-5 guard recently ended his prep career at Trinity International School. He signed a national letter of intent in November 2019.

