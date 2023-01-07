PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)Shaun Doss had 22 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 70-66 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Doss also contributed 10 rebounds for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic). Kylen Milton scored 20 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 7 for 9 from the line. Ismael Plet finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Davon Barnes led the way for the Tigers (4-12, 0-3) with 22 points and two steals. Texas Southern also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from John Walker III. Kehlin Farooq also had 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.