SEATTLE (AP)Cameron Tyson had 26 points in Seattle U’s 80-56 win against UT Arlington on Friday.

Tyson shot 8 for 16 (7 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Redhawks (20-11, 11-7 Western Athletic Conference). Riley Grigsby shot 4 of 10 from the field and 10 for 11 from the line to add 18 points. Brandton Chatfield was 2 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Chendall Weaver led the way for the Mavericks (11-20, 6-12) with 10 points and two blocks. Kyron Gibson added 10 points, four assists and four steals for UT Arlington. Damonze Woods also put up seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.