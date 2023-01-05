EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Cameron Tyson scored 27 points as Seattle University beat UT Rio Grande Valley 66-64 on Thursday night.

Tyson grabbed six rebounds for the Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher scored 16 points – making 4 of 4 free throws and a layup in the final 1:17.

The Vaqueros (8-7, 0-3) were led by Justin Johnson with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Dima Zdor added 13 points. Daylen Williams scored 12 and grabbed 15 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Seattle U visits UT Arlington while UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Utah Valley.

