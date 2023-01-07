NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Cade Tyson had 20 points in Belmont’s 74-61 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Tyson shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bruins (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Drew Friberg shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Donovan Clay finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (8-8, 4-2). Missouri State also got 12 points from Chance Moore. In addition, Dalen Ridgnal had eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Belmont took the lead with 1:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-35 at halftime, with Tyson racking up 14 points. Belmont pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend a three-point lead to 14 points. They outscored Missouri State by 11 points in the final half, as Even Brauns led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Belmont is a Tuesday matchup with Valparaiso on the road, while Missouri State visits Illinois State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.