NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Kellen Tynes had 12 points in Maine’s 50-47 victory against Merrimack on Sunday.

Tynes had five steals for the Black Bears (6-4). Peter Filipovity added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Gedi Juozapaitis shot 3 for 12 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Warriors (2-11) were led by Jordan Minor, who posted 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Ziggy Reid added 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Merrimack.

