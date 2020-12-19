Turner leads Bowling Green over Robert Morris 85-65

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Justin Turner had 24 points and 11 assists as Bowling Green rolled past Robert Morris 85-65 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Bowling Green (5-2). Trey Diggs added 13 points. Caleb Fields had 13 points.

AJ Bramah had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (1-1). Enoch Cheeks added six rebounds. Charles Bain had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com