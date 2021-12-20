Tsineke, No. 18 South Florida women beat West Virginia 77-55

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)Elena Tsineke scored 20 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 South Florida beat West Virginia 77-55 on Monday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

South Florida snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, getting its second victory over West Virginia in nine meetings. USF took the first meeting, 66-56, on Feb. 25, 2006.

Maria Alvarez also scored 14 points and Bethy Mununga had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for USF (9-3), which has won four straight and six of seven. Mununga leads the American Conference, and is ninth in the nation, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls shot 58.3% from the field, going 8 of 13 from distance, and outrebounded West Virginia 31-17.

Madisen Smith led West Virginia (6-3) with 15 points. Kirsten Deans added 13 points with five assists.

Both teams continue tournament play on Tuesday with USF facing Mississippi and West Virginia going against Michigan State.

