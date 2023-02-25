GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Tsotne Tsartsidze’s 20 points helped North Dakota defeat St. Thomas 82-74 on Saturday.

Tsartsidze had seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (12-19, 6-12 Summit League). B.J. Omot scored 17 points and Treysen Eaglestaff added 13 points.

The Tommies (18-13, 9-9) were led by Andrew Rohde, who posted 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Parker Bjorklund had 17 points and nine rebounds for St. Thomas. Ryan Dufault added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.