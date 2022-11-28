SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points, Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 on Monday just hours after breaking into the AP Top 25 poll.

Gonzaga (6-1) outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter and turned a 22-20 advantage into a 10-point lead (32-22) at halftime.

The Bulldogs outscored Maine 17-9 in the third for a 49-31 lead and played it out from there. Gonzaga also held the Black Bears (3-4) to just eight points in the second quarter.

Eliza Hollingsworth and Yvonne Ejim each scored 10 for Gonzaga.

Backup Sarah Talon scored 13 points for Maine.

The Bulldogs collected 85 votes following a strong showing at the Battle 4 Atlantis, which included two top 25 wins in three days. The Zags were last ranked in the poll on March 22, 2021, at No. 13. The highest ranking the Zags have ever reached in the poll was No. 11 in the 2019-20 season.

