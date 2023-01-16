BOSTON (AP)Chris Doherty and Joe Pridgen posted double-doubles and Jahmyl Telfort hit a game-winning jumper with five seconds remaining to rally Northeastern to a 59-58 victory over Delaware on Monday night.

Doherty finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (7-10, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Pridgen totaled 14 points and and 14 rebounds with three blocks. Telfort sank two 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-9, 2-4) were led by Jyare Davis with 17 points and three steals. Ebby Asamoah added 14 points and three steals. L.J. Owens contributed 10 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Northeastern visits Stony Brook while Delaware hosts William & Mary.

—

