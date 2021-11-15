Trice, Hunter lift Old Dominion past Manhattan 79-58

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice and Jaylin Hunter scored 18 points apiece as Old Dominion easily defeated Manhattan 79-58 on Monday night.

Kalu Ezikpe added 15 points for the Monarchs.

Josh Roberts had 13 points for the Jaspers (2-1). Samba Diallo added 11 points.

