Traore scores 19 to carry BYU past Liberty 80-75

AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Police have arrested a man on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and more on Christmas Day, according to Avenal police officials.

Around 12:00 a.m. Saturday, Avenal police responded to the 200 block of Mariposa Street for a welfare check. Police say they received reports that a woman had been seen screaming and crying as she was forced into the residence by a man.