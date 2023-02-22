JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Garrett Tipton’s 20 points helped Bellarmine defeat Jacksonville 63-61 on Wednesday night.

Tipton shot 7 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Knights (14-16, 9-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Peter Suder added nine points while going 3 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Juston Betz recorded nine points and finished 4 of 5 from the field.

Dylan O’Hearn finished with 13 points for the Dolphins (13-15, 6-11). Kevion Nolan added 12 points and five assists for Jacksonville. In addition, Mike Marsh had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.