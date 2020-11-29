Thompson scores 25, Wyoming wins its season opener 97-61

NCAA
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Hunter Thompson had 25 points, tying his career high, as Wyoming rolled past Mississippi Valley State 97-61 on Saturday in the Cowboys’ season opener.

Thompson hit 5 of 7 3-point attempts. Marcus Williams added 20 points and eight assists for the Cowboys.

Drake Jeffries had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming. Hunter Maldonado added 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kam’ron Cunningham had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-3). Terry Collins added 13 points. Alex Perry had nine rebounds.

