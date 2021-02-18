Thompson scores 21 to lift Campbell past Hampton 76-57

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers and five assists, as Campbell beat Hampton 76-57 on Thursday night.

Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points for Campbell (13-9, 9-6 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Joshua Lusane added nine points and nine rebounds.

Marquis Godwin had 17 points for the Pirates (9-12, 8-8). Davion Warren added 11 points. Dajour Dickens had 8 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

The teams meet again on Friday to end the regular season. The Big South tournament begins March 4.

Thursday’s victory was Campbell’s first at the HU Convocation Center since the Pirates joined the Big South in 2018-19.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com