DUBLIN, Ireland (AP)Noah Thomasson scored 15 points as Niagara beat Stetson 66-62 on Saturday to win the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge game in Dublin, Ireland.

Thomasson was 5 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Purple Eagles (2-2). Bryce Moore scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Aaron Gray shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Stephan D. Swenson led the Hatters (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Jalen Blackmon added nine points for Stetson. Josh Smith also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Niagara plays Wednesday against D’Youville at home, and Stetson visits Campbell on Sunday.

