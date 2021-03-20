The Latest:

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway and Georgetown started it by kneeling down.

The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem ahead of their game against Colorado. Coached by its former star, Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-win-in-four-day streak through the Big East Tournament.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com