KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Texas Tech signs 7-foot-1 Russian center as 8th addition

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Texas Tech has signed 7-foot-1 Russian center Vladislav Goldin.

Coach Chris Beard announced Goldin’s signing Thursday. Goldin is from Nalchik, Russia.

Goldin played last season at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He also played for Russia’s U18 and U19 national teams, and for three seasons with CSKA Moscow’s Junior Team.

The center is the eighth player that has signed with the Red Raiders, including Division I transfers Mac McClung (Georgetown), Jamarius Burton (Wichita State), Marcus Santos-Silva (Virginia Commonwealth). There was also a junior college transfer and three high schoool signees.

After making it to the NCAA championship game in 2019, and losing to Virginia in overtime, the Red Raiders were 18-13 when the past season was halted before their Big 12 tournament game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know