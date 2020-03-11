Texas Southern beats Grambling 75-62 in SWAC tourney

NCAA
HOUSTON (AP)Yahuza Rasas had 16 points and 13 rebounds and third-seeded Texas Southern never trailed in beating sixth-seeded Grambling 75-62 in Tuesday night’s Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Texas Southern (16-16) plays No 2-seed Southern in Friday’s semifinals.

Justin Hopkins scored 19 points and Tyrik Armstrong scored 14 points and made five assists for Texas Southern. John Jones added 11 points.

Cam Christon scored 14 points and Terreon Randolph added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling (17-15). Kelton Edwards scored 10 points.

