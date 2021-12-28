Texas A&M gets one more tuneup game: Central Arkansas

Texas A&M will conduct its final tuneup for SEC play on Wednesday night when it hosts Central Arkansas at College State, Texas.

The Aggies (10-2) will look for their fourth consecutive victory, though the last one resembled a glorified scrimmage when they steamrolled Dallas Christian 102-52 Monday night.

The National Christian College Athletic Association program was lined up to replace a recently canceled game with Tulane due to the Green Wave’s COVID-19 issues. And it was a mismatch from the start, with the 50-point margin tying for fifth-largest in A&M history.

Texas A&M forced 33 turnovers, leading to 54 points. The Aggies topped 100 points for the first time since a 113-66 win over Savannah State on Dec. 13, 2017.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said he would have liked to have found a tougher replacement foe but said circumstances prevented it.

“I am thankful that all of this worked out from a logistical standpoint,” Williams said. “Losing the Tulane game to cancellation, we needed the game regardless of opponent. It is a small pool, as you are seeing, of teams that are able to play make-up games because of all the cancellations.”

Though the Aggies led 54-18 at halftime, guard Hayden Hefner said there was value to playing Dallas Christian.

“I think we worked on being aggressive,” Hefner said. “We have a lot of guys on our team who can play at a high level, so any chance you get to go in and play, you have to take advantage of it.”

Sixth-man guard Quenton Jackson (12.3 points per game) is the lone Texas A&M player averaging in double figures, with six other players averaging more than seven points.

Central Arkansas (2-9) hasn’t played since drubbing Division III Hendrix College 90-56 on Dec. 20. The victory halted a six-game losing streak.

The Bears’ other triumph is a 70-67 win over Oral Roberts, a team that reached last season’s NCAA Sweet 16.

But Central Arkansas, projected by Atlantic Sun Conference coaches to finish last in the league this season, lined up a rugged non-league schedule and has been on the wrong end of several blowouts, including 92-47 to now-No. 1 Baylor, 97-60 to Arkansas, 96-61 to Saint Louis and 85-53 to Butler.

Perhaps that’s why the win over Hendrix College was so pleasing to coach Anthony Boone.

“It’s a challenge this time of year for everybody who is still playing,” Boone said after the win. “But our guys came out and did a great job. We have pretty good leadership, and they wanted to come out and play well and get a good taste in their mouths before going home for Christmas.”

Darious Hall leads the Bears in scoring (12.9) and rebounding (6.7). Camren Hunter (12.0) also averages in double digits.

