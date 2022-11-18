CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Ross Williams had 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-75 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Williams was 7 of 15 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Islanders (3-1). Trey Tennyson shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Terrion Murdix recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Vaqueros (2-2) were led by Will Johnston, who recorded 19 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 15 points from Dima Zdor. Justin Johnson also had 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.